Longhorns RB CJ Baxter sends heartfelt message after Tashard Choice’s departure to the Lions

Once both the NFL and College Football seasons have concluded, several moves take place not only within the rosters but also within the coaching staffs. Recently, the news broke about Tashard Choice’s departure to join the Detroit Lions, something that Texas Longhorns RB CJ Baxter will miss as they look ahead to what’s next.

Although Baxter unfortunately missed the last season at Texas due to a serious knee injury, he was able to build a strong relationship with Choice in recent times. The former Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills player, among others, served as the running backs coach for the Longhorns from 2022 to 2024.

In a recent post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account @c4era_, Cedric Baxter shared a heartfelt message for his former coach, stating that he will miss him from now on but that he truly deserves the progress in his career.

“This one hurt but if anybody deserve it it’s this guy. So appreciative for this guy recruiting, coaching, and mentoring me. Love T Choice #BadBoys4L,” Baxter stated.

Running back Tashard Choice #23 of the Dallas Cowboys during the pre-season NFL football game against San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on August 21, 2010 in San Diego, California.

Choice’s departure to the NFL is a significant loss for Steve Sarkisian’s staff, who will need to reinforce that position in order to keep the team at the top in this department for the upcoming season.

Baxter’s serious injury

CJ Baxter’s arrival at Texas in 2023 was closely tied to Tashard Choice. It was that year, as a freshman, that the running back stood out with his statistics. In total, he had 138 carries for 659 yards and five touchdowns, along with 24 receptions for 156 yards.

After a serious knee injury last year that forced him to miss the entire season, head coach Steve Sarkisian revealed how frustrated he felt about the situation and what a tough loss it was for the team.

“I hate it for the kid,” Sarkisian said to the press. ” … If we polled our team or the top three teammates on our team, Cedric Baxter would be in that top one, two or three. And as much as we love him for the player that he is, we love him more for the teammate that he is, and our thoughts and prayers with him. We’re encouraged by all the doctors that he’s going to make a really healthy recovery, and we’ll have him back for next season.”

It’s expected that for the upcoming season, the RB will be able to mesh perfectly with the team’s new starting QB, Arch Manning, and help boost the offense once again to make a deep run in College Football.