NFL News: Mike Tomlin and Steelers release veteran player in first big move toward free agency

In a bold move signaling their commitment to reshaping the roster, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers have released a veteran player, freeing up valuable cap space as they prepare for the upcoming free agency period.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Mike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan will have very active months thinking about how to transform the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team has gone 16 years without winning the Super Bowl and hasn’t secured a playoff victory in eight seasons.

There are many things to define. First, who will be the starting quarterback for 2025. Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, or perhaps signing a veteran in free agency like Sam Darnold, Aaron Rodgers, or making a shocking trade for Matthew Stafford.

In addition, on defense, TJ Watt is patiently waiting for his contract extension that will make him one of the highest-paid defensive players in NFL history. In light of this, the Steelers have started to free up space in the salary cap.

Who did the Steelers release?

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially released Preston Smith. Thanks to that move, the team freed up $13 million for the salary cap. Now, they have about $55 million in cap space, placing them in the Top 10 teams with the most room to spend in free agency.

Last November, the Steelers acquired Smith in a trade with the Green Bay Packers for a seventh-round pick. The linebacker didn’t have the expected impact, with only two sacks, and he wasn’t even active for the playoff game in the Wild Card round against the Ravens.

