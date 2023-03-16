Alvin Kamara's battery charges are giving the New Orleans Saints a hard time. In case the running back can't play in 2023, the NFC South team has already signed a top player to cover his possible absence.

The New Orleans Saints are rebuilding for the 2023 NFL season. The NFC South squad has now signed a top running back to cover Alvin Kamara's possible absence as he's facing battery charges.

It is definitely not a good moment for Alvin Kamara. The running back faces battery and substantial bodily harm charges and he'll go to trial after pleading not guilty in March 2.

According to reports, even if Kamara proves his innocence, the NFL could still punish him. The league is reportedly considering a suspension, which is why the Saints are preparing for this situation by signing his replacement.

Saints sign top running back to prepare in case Alvin Kamara is unable to play in 2023

For this reason, the NFC South squad has signed who could be Kamara's replacement. The Saints reached an agreement with Jamaal Williams, former Detroit Lions player, on a three-year deal worth $12 million ($8 million guaranteed), per NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

Williams comes from his best season so far. The 27-year-old ran for 1,066 yards in 262 attempts with 17 touchdowns. He became a free agent this year after the Lions were unable to offer him a long-term deal to keep him.