Not Paige Bueckers: The NCAA women’s basketball sensation being compared to Caitlin Clark

After Caitlin Clark won WNBA Rookie of the Year, there is a new pool of talents that can become the next big thing. One of them is the USC Trojans guard, JuJu Watkins.

JuJu Watkins, a sophomore guard for the USC Trojans, has already solidified her position as one of college basketball’s brightest stars, especially as Paige Bueckers is ready to land in the WNBA next season. At just 19 years old, she possesses immense potential for further growth and development, and she has already drawn comparisons with Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

In a new in-depth analysis from ESPN’s Alexa Phillippou, an anonymous WNBA talent evaluator said: “You could be looking at a multiple MVP winner. She’s going to carry a franchise. Besides Caitlin, she’s definitely the next most exciting prospect. … That’s the one you’re waiting for.”

Meanwhile, Clark herself told her coach Lindsay Gottlieb that she was “happy” to give her any advice on Watkins. “I had that kind of attention for a year and a half. She’s going to have it for three years,” the Fever guard said according to the piece.

However, Clark is not the only basketball star to have shown her approval of Watkins. She has trained with names such as James Harden and Kevin Durant, as well as WNBA standout Chelsea Gray. As a groundbreaking move, she became the first high school athlete to sign with Klutch Sports, the agency representing LeBron James.

JuJu Watkins #12 of the USC Trojans shoots a free throw during the AFLAC Oui Play game between USC and Ole Miss

Watkins is a rising basketball star

JuJu Watkins has quickly established herself as one of the most exciting young talents in women’s college basketball. As a freshman, she averaged an impressive 27.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. Her exceptional performances led USC to its best season in 40 years, culminating in an Elite Eight appearance.

Watkins’ impact extends beyond scoring. She’s a versatile player who can create her own shot, facilitate for teammates, and defend multiple positions. Her ability to perform under pressure and deliver clutch shots has made her a fan favorite.

As Watkins continues to develop her skills and mature as a player, the future looks incredibly bright. With her combination of talent, work ethic, and leadership, she has the potential to become the nest WNBA star.

