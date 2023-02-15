Sean Payton just arrived to the Denver Broncos and he's already making big moves. One of them is regarding his defensive coordinator as he wants a top profile for it, but there's a catch on who he's targeting.

The Denver Broncos are set to have a drastical change for the 2023 NFL season. Now with Sean Payton as head coach, he wants to build a solid coaching staff, starting with the defensive coordinator. He has someone huge in mind for the job, but there's a catch.

For the 2023 campaign, the Broncos decided to make a blockbuster move and trade with the New rleans Saints for their head coach. After one year of absence, Sean Payton decided to land in Denver and guide them to success.

One of the main topics to address for Payton is his coaching staff. He wants to be surrounded by very good coordinators and, for the defense, he has someone huge in mind, but there's something that Broncos fans may not like about it.

Sean Payton wants Rex Ryan as defensive coordinator, but there's a catch

Sean Payton is trying to build a competitive team in Colorado. After a very bad 2022 season, he's meant to be the one that leads them to success in order to fight in a very tough AFC West.

In recent years, Denver has had top defenses and even one of them gave the Broncos their third Vince Lombardi trophy in a remarkable performance in the Super Bowl 50. But lately this area has suffered, so Payton wants it to be back to its greatest years.

According to NFL Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Sean Payton has reached Rex Ryan in order to add him as defensive coordiator. The ex-Jets and Bills head coach is one of the best minds for this matter and Payton knows it.

But there's a catch and Broncos fans are pretty aware of it.

Rex Ryan hasn't coached since 2016. He has been ESPN's NFL analyst since then and Denver's front office must offer him something really attractive in order to get him out of retirement. It won't be easy, but the Broncos trust Payton's presence can convince the 60-year-old.