NFL News: Saquon Barkley sends clear message to Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on his decision

Saquon Barkley is expected to play this weekend, as the Philadelphia Eagles star is on the verge of reaching a significant milestone in the NFL. However, head coach Nick Sirianni has already made his decision.

Saquon Barkley, running back of the Philadelphia Eagles
© Andy Lyons/Getty ImagesSaquon Barkley, running back of the Philadelphia Eagles

By Santiago Tovar

One of the most anticipated moments for NFL fans this season is the expected return of Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley to the field. However, head coach3 has made a decision: Barkley will not play in the final regular season game.

With only a few yards shy of reaching a milestone, Barkley was initially expected to suit up on Sunday. However, with the playoffs on the horizon, Sirianni opted to rest the star running back. Following his coach’s announcement, Barkley addressed the media regarding the decision.

“My family probably wanted it a little bit more than me,” Barkley said. “The most important thing is winning football games and winning in the playoffs. I’ve got a bigger goal in mind.” Barkley’s words make it clear: his focus remains squarely on the bigger picture—winning a championship.

Barkley also emphasized that he is fine with whatever role the team requires, whether that means sitting out or being on the field. His commitment to the squad and team goals is a strong asset for Sirianni and the Eagles as they prepare for the postseason.

Nick Sirianni

Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Eagles legend praises Barkley

After the Week 17 matchup for the Eagles, NFL legend LeSean McCoy praised Saquon Barkley, who was on the verge of breaking Eric Dickerson’s legendary single-season rushing record.

“As I watch the game, I want to give a huge shoutout to my guy Saquon Barkley, as well as the offensive line, for breaking my single-season Eagles franchise record for rushing,” McCoy said. “No. 26, a lot of love from No. 25. Now go chase that other record—2,105 yards set by Eric Dickerson. Fly, Eagles, fly.”

Barkley reflects on milestone

Ahead of Week 18, Barkley opened up about the possibility of breaking the record, offering a candid take on his mindset. “If I don’t get it, I’m not going to be depressed,” Barkley said. “If I do get it, I’m not going to be that crazy happy either. It’s a record. Records are meant to be broken. My mindset is focused on winning games and competing for a championship, and that’s the only thing that really matters to me.”

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar

