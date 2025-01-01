NFL News: Bengals' Joe Burrow sends warning to Steelers through message to Ja'Marr Chase

Acrisure Stadium will be the scene of an intense finish on the final day of the 2024 NFL regular season when the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night. Joe Burrow praised his record-breaking teammate Ja’Marr Chase, but also issued a blunt warning to his division rivals.

Burrow and the Bengals are looking for a ticket to the playoffs. To do so, they must win their game in Pittsburgh and hope for favorable conference results to ensure a postseason berth. Burrow, a candidate for MVP of the season, did not want to talk about his level as a quarterback in the current campaign, but concentrated on recognizing what his team needs.

Chase could end the season with a splendor if he achieves a significant personal record, a major argument for his consistent performance in the current campaign. The Bengals wide receiver leads the league in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns heading into the showdown with the Steelers. The 24-year-old has his sights set on the triple crown.

Joe Burrow’s message to Chase, with a warning to the Steelers

“Make sure he gets it. I think a couple of categories are pretty out of reach for everybody else. He works for it. He grinds for it. He’s a once-in-a-lifetime-type player and our careers will forever be tied together from college into the pro landscape. That’s just fun to be a part of,” Burrow said to Chase, also warning the Steelers by saying he will do everything he can to help his teammate achieve the triple crown.

Ja’Marr Chase, wide receiver of the Cincinnati Bengals

Can Chase achieve the triple crown?

Amon-Ra St. Brown is Chase’s main competitor in the categories in which he can finish as the leader. The Detroit Lions wide receiver has four fewer touchdowns than Chase, who also has more than Terry McLaurin of the Washington Commanders. At the same time, the Bengals star has eight more receptions than St. Brown and is 133 yards ahead of Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings), so he can easily win the triple crown.

What did Burrow say about his chances of winning the MVP award?

El quarterback de los Bengals no se puso como prioridad al opinar sobre el premio MVP de la temporada regular. “I think I will win the MVP award someday, but not this year. I doubt it. Usually you gotta win your division, it is what it is. That’s how it’s voted. I don’t necessarily disagree with it, I would say,” Burrow concluded at a press conference about his chances of being named the season’s Most Valuable Player.