Aaron Rodgers signed with the New York Jets in 2023, aiming to win a second Super Bowl in his illustrious career. After a legendary stint with the Green Bay Packers, the move surprised the entire NFL.

However, the dream ended in the first game of the season with an Achilles injury. From that moment on, the veteran promised to rehab quickly in order to seek redemption in 2024.

Despite all that motivation, Rodgers and the Jets never became the supposed threat to the Kansas City Chiefs and other teams in the AFC. With a 4-12 record, the big question for Aaron is whether it’s time to say goodbye.

Is Aaron Rodgers going to retire?

Aaron Rodgers gave a surprising answer when a reporter asked him the following question before facing the Miami Dolphins. “Have you thought at all if this is or could be your last game?”

The quarterback remained absolutely calm and said: “Yeah, of course. Yeah.” Then, he reflected on his career. “Just a lot of gratitude for the last twenty years and the many countless lives that I’ve encountered. Amazing teammates and coaches that I now call friends. The experience I’ve had and a lot of great memories.”

“This game has given me a lot. I’ve given a lot back to it, and I’m thankful for it. I won’t be thinking about that on game day. I’ll just be enjoying this. I’m trying to stay in the moment, but, of course, it’s been a long career. I’m really proud of what I’ve been able to be a part of, what I’ve been able to accomplish. I’m also looking forward to a nice mental and physical rest.”

Will Jets release Aaron Rodgers?

Aaron Rodgers admitted that he is fully aware of the rumors suggesting that the New York Jets may release him, along with Davante Adams. He is not afraid of what may come in 2025 if he decides to continue in the NFL.

“I’m just more resigned to the reality of the situation. I think there’s going to be change here, and if I’m not a part of the change, then I just want to make sure everybody knows I have nothing but gratitude for my time here. I’m disappointed about the performance with myself and as a team, but really thankful for the opportunity. If I feel good coming back and they want to make another run at this, that’d be fantastic, but I’m not naive to the situation we’re in.”