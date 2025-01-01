FC Barcelona have encountered a significant obstacle in registering star signing Dani Olmo for the remainder of the La Liga season. The club failed to meet La Liga’s registration deadline on December 31st, leaving Olmo ineligible to play for the Catalan giants.

Barcelona attributed its failure to register Olmo to a lack of funds. The club had planned to finance the signing through the sale of VIP boxes at the newly renovated Camp Nou, a revenue stream that has not materialized as expected. This shortfall left Barcelona unable to comply with La Liga’s financial fair play regulations, a crucial step in registering new players.

To rectify the situation, Barcelona has submitted an appeal to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), requesting a new license for Olmo. The club is citing “force majeure” and arguing that the unexpected delay in securing the necessary funds justifies a special exception. However, this appeal faces significant hurdles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dani Olmo of Spain celebrates after scoring

According to Marca, there’s no precedent on the situation. Olmo is not the only player affected, as Pau Victor isn’t listed either. However, Olmo, who is one of Spain’s most important players and cost Barcelona $60 million euros, would be a tough loss for the Catalan club.

Advertisement

see also Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe reveals ambitious goals for 2025 beyond the Champions League

What happens if the RFEF doesn’t let Dani Olmo register?

If the RFEF denies Barcelona’s appeal, Dani Olmo will remain unregistered for the remainder of the season. This would have severe consequences for the club, as Olmo is a key player. He would effectively become a free agent, although he remains under contract with Barcelona until 2030. Other clubs could then potentially sign him, despite the significant buyout clause in his contract.

Advertisement

What has Dani Olmo said?

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Dani Olmo has maintained a positive public image. He recently celebrated the New Year on social media, posting a message that read “It’s 2025 time” alongside blue and red hearts, a clear reference to FC Barcelona.

Advertisement

His teammate, Lamine Yamal, expressed his support for Olmo, commenting “Dani Olmo is culerrrr,” a term of endearment for Barcelona fans. This display of camaraderie highlights the positive spirit within the Barcelona squad, even amidst this challenging situation.

The situation surrounding Dani Olmo’s registration remains fluid. The outcome of Barcelona’s appeal to the RFEF will have a significant impact on the club’s ambitions for the remainder of the season and on Olmo’s immediate future.

Advertisement