With potentially his final season now in the rearview mirror, the legendary Tom Brady will weigh in on what's to come over the next few weeks.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were no rivals for the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round. That didn't come as much of a surprise, as Todd Bowles' team barely snuck into the playoffs with a losing record after winning the worst division in football.

Even so, not even the biggest Brady hater could've foreseen how lifeless and disappointing his potential farewell was. His team was horrible in every single aspect of the game, and he didn't do a lot to help their cause, either.

So, now that Brady is set to become a free agent, people are once again speculating about his future. Will he retire and join Fox? Will he retire and take a sabbatical? Will he play again? If so, will he go back to the Buccaneers? For now, not even he knows.

NFL News: Tom Brady Will Take Things One Day At A Time

“Go home and get a good night’s sleep," Brady said of his immediate plans, adding that he would take things “one day at a time, truly.” Then, he took some time to thank the organization and the media after a very emotional season:

“I just want to say thank you guys for everything this year,” Brady said. “I really appreciate all your effort. And I know it’s hard for you guys, too. It’s hard for us players to make it through, and you guys got a tough job. And I appreciate all that you guys do to cover us and everyone who watches and [is] a big fan of the sport. We’re very grateful for everyone’s support. And, you know, hopefully, you know, I love this organization. It’s a great place to be. I love everyone for welcoming me, all you regulars. And just very grateful for the respect, and I hope I gave the same thing back to you guys. So thank you very much.”

Brady learned from his mistakes and won't rush to make an announcement after last season's fiasco. But if this was — indeed — farewell, there's not much we can do but tip our hat off to perhaps the greatest to ever lace them up.