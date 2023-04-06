Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are favorites to win the Super Bowl again in 2023. However, Tyreek Hill has a big warning for them.

The Chiefs won their second Super Bowl in four years and they could become a historic dynasty in the NFL. Even after losing a star player like Tyreek Hill, Kansas City had another extraordinary season with a 14-3 record. Patrick Mahomes won his second NFL MVP award.

During the playoffs, the Chiefs eliminated the Jaguars and the Bengals. Then, Mahomes had a performance for the ages in the Super Bowl to beat the Philadelphia Eagles. They erased a double-digit deficit to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy. The quarterback did it with a severe ankle injury.

So, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are favorites again to win the Super Bowl in 2023. However, Tyreek Hill, once a star of the team, sent a huge warning to them. Check out all the details.

Tyreek Hill sends big warning to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs

A yeat ago, Tyreek Hill was traded from the Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins in a blockbuster move. Now, prior to the 2023 season, the wide receiver has a special date marked on his calendar. A rematch with his former team at Arrowhead Stadium.

The NFL schedule release will be during the first weeks of May and thousands of fans are expecting the day for Chiefs vs. Dolphins. All signs point out that it would be a primetime game (Sunday Night Football or Monday Night Football). Hill talked about it on Sports Radio 810 WHB.

"Chiefs Kingdom, when the Miami Dolphins come to Arrowhead Stadium this year, guess what we gonna do? Guess what we gonna do? I hate to say it, man. I hate to throw up the peace sign against y'all. I hate to do it! But, guess what? I'm gonna be y'all worst enemy that day. I'm gonna be y'all worst enemy that day."