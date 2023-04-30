The Minnesota Vikings must solve Kirk Cousin's contract problems. GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah got real on the quarterback's continuity and if they are willing to offer him a contract extension.

Kirk Cousins has changed the Minnesota Vikings for good, but fans are still expecting more from him. Amid contract talks, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the team's general manager, got real on whether they want to continue with the quarterback or not.

Back in 2018, the Vikings decided to get an experienced quarterback in the free agency. They found Kirk Cousins, a talented quarterback who was unable to guide the Washington Commanders (then Redskins)to success.

Vikings' GM gets real on Kirk Cousins' continuity and contract extension

Even though he failed with Washington,. He was able to get, but, where the Vikings were knocked out by the

Kirk Cousins, 35, is one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the league. He was able to get 13 wins last season and the NFC North title, but the quarterback failed in the Super Wild Card round and Minnesota was eliminated from the 2023 season.

Of course this was seen as an absolute failure. During the entire campaign, the Vikings were one of the most dominant squads in the league, so their elimination surprised everybody.

Cousins is still under contract with the Vikings for one more season. The quarterback wants a contract extension, but the team must analyze if this move is the best option for their interests.

"Kirk doesn't need to show anything to me," Adofo-Mensah said Saturday night. "Kirk has played football at a high level before I got to the Minnesota Vikings. Last year, we won 13 games. I don't know what he would need to prove to me or anybody else.

Adofo-Mensah said.We're just really excited about Kirk this year. The weapons we've added in free agency, the weapons we've added in the draft, and we'll see what happens after that."