Tua Tagovailoa is the big missing name for the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card Round. Unfortunately, the quarterback won't be able to participate in the game against the Buffalo Bills and here's the reason why.

NFL News: Why is Tua Tagovailoa not playing for Dolphins vs. Bills in the Wild Card round?

Tua Tagovailoa improved a lot for the 2022 NFL season. He's one of the best young talents in the league, but unfortunately the Miami Dolphins won't be able to count on him for the Wild Card round game against the Buffalo Bills.

The Miami Dolphins fought until the end for the AFC East title against the Bills. Unfortunately, they were unable to keep up the pace and had to settle with the Wild Card round.

In their first game of the postseason, the Dolphins will face the Bills for the third time this season. They won't have Tua Tagovailoa leading the offense an here's the reason why.

Why has Tua Tagovailoa been ruled out for the Dolphins vs. Bills?

Tua Tagovailoa is seen as one of the most valuable pieces for the Miami Dolphins in the 2022 NFL season. He improved a lot from his first years in order to put the team in the postseason.

Unfortunately, injuries have been part of his 2022 campaign. This Wednesday, the Dolphins informed Tua Tagovailoa won't be playing the Wild Card round game against the Bills due to a concussion.

"As of today, Tua has not been cleared by doctors to resume football activities on the field with his teammates, so because of that and because of the time that he's missed, I can rule him out for Sunday," head coach Mike McDaniel said.

As for his backup, it is uncertain if Teddy Bridgewater (thumb) will play, so it is possible that Skylar Thompson gets an opportunity to play against the Bills.