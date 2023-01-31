The traditional Pro Bowl has been overhauled for this year’s edition, but one thing that continues happening are the absences. Sometimes replacements make a ton of sense, although this time there was a head-scratcher. Check out why Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley will play.

The Pro Bowl itself doesn’t exist anymore as such, being replaced by a series of events. Now named the Pro Bowl Games, it’s still supposed to group the best players in the NFL. But that notion may not be completely true since Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley will be there.

Baltimore has some question marks regarding their future at the position for a contract negotiation. It’s not that they don’t have the player, although they need to figure out the situation with Lamar Jackson.

The problem for the Ravens was that Jackson missed the last five games of the regular season. He was also out in their defeat against the Cincinnati Bengals in the wild card round. His absence made it possible for Huntley to have opportunities as the QB.

Why was Tyler Huntley selected to the Pro Bowl Games?

What usually happens is that a lot of starters have to be replaced because their teams got to the Super Bowl. That’s something frequent, but this time the rush of injuries made the list of quarterbacks less than impressive.

Huntley has been named to the Pro Bowl replacing Josh Allen. The Buffalo Bills star stepped down to rest the right elbow after the injury suffered vs the New York Jets. That was surprising since Huntley wasn’t that good for the Ravens in the few games he played.

He only threw for two touchdowns in his six matches including five starts in the 2022 season. The other injuries are the reason why he will be in Las Vegas taking into account that Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa and Jackson were the original substitutes. Instead, it’s going to be Trevor Lawrence, Derek Carr and Huntley.