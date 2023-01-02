When Carson Wentz arrived to the Washington Commanders, fans were hyped about having a great quarterback. But now, with the team eliminated from the 2022 NFL season, there are doubts about his continuity and Ron Rivera has spoken about it.

The Carson Wentz era has not been the best with the Washington Commanders. With the team eliminated from the 2022 NFL season, Ron Rivera, their head coach, has talked about the quarterback's future with the NFC East squad.

When Carson Wentz was a Philadelphia Eagles player, he had some huge ups and downs. Unfortunately, injuries have been part of his career and he has been unable to stay completely healthy.

Even though fans expected the Commanders to go to the Playoffs this year, they were eliminated from the 2022 NFL season with one week left. All fingers point out Wentz as the main responsible, so there are rumors about him leaving Washington soon.

Ron Rivera reveals if Carson Wentz will stay with the Commanders in 2023

When the Commanders traded for Carson Wentz in 2022, they expected huge things from him. Unfortunately, he has not been able to fully recover and his season has been totally forgettable.

With Washington eliminated, there are tons of doubts about the quarterback's future. But now, Ron Rivera, the team's head coach, has addressed the situation and talked about it.

"Well, we'll see," Rivera said of what he'll do with his quarterbacks. "We will sit down, talk with the coaches tomorrow after we watch the tape and we will go from there.

"I thought he had his moments," Rivera said of Carson Wentz's performance. "I thought that drive just before the end of the half was what we were looking for. Good ball control, we ate the clock. Expected to come out in the third quarter and do it and we didn't."