The Washington Commanders expected to be in the playoffs race until the last week, but they are already eliminated. That’s why the game vs the Dallas Cowboys could feature some backups in the lineup. Find out if Carson Wentz will play this match.

The NFL has trades that took people by surprise very often. Last year one of those was Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders. They decided to go for the quarterback despite his late struggles at the Indianapolis Colts, but the result wasn’t shocking. Check out if he will play vs the Dallas Cowboys on week 18.

Washington were a competitive team for most of the season. It was especially in the middle part of it when they established themselves in one of the wild card spots. Although that happened with Wentz injured and Taylor Heinicke as the QB.

They fell to maintain those performances late in the year. That had them at 7-7-1 before playing vs the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, with a loss eliminating them automatically. Wentz returned to the lineup as the starter, though things didn’t go the way they wanted since they were beat 24-10.

Will Carson Wentz play vs the Dallas Cowboys?

The disappointing performance at home led the team to an elimination. But it was Wentz’s production what made the question of his availability rise. The quarterback threw for just 143 yards, although his three interceptions costed them the game.

Earlier in the week there was some speculation about his future in the team for next year. That remains to be determined, but his status for this match is sure. Wentz will not start against the Dallas Cowboys on week 18. Head coach Ron Rivera also confirmed who will take that place.

It will be the rookie Sam Howell getting the opportunity to have the first start of his career. There were doubts about if Heinicke would return in this clash, although they chose to give the youngster a chance. With both of them being able to maybe even split series this time, Wentz seems to be heading out of Washington with even more uncertainty.