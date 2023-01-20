In the NFL playoffs, the Eagles host the Giants. Read here to check out what happens if Philadelphia lose to New York in the Divisional round.

The Eagles were the best team in the NFL after an impressive 13-1 record. Then, Jalen Hurts got injured and two consecutive losses with the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans put at risk what seemed to be a sure NFC East title. However, the 24-year old quarterback came back in Week 18 to beat the Giants and clinch the No.1 seed.

Meanwhile, the Giants are one of the biggest surprises in the NFL this season. Thanks to a 9-7-1 record, New York were back in the playoffs for the first time in six years and in the Wild Card round eliminated the Vikings at Minnesota. That's why Brian Daboll is a huge candidate to win the award as Coach of the Year.

So, the Eagles arrive to the NFL playoffs with a great chance of reaching the Super Bowl. Read here to find out what happens if Philadelphia lose to the New York Giants in the Divisional round.

NFL playoffs: What happens if the Eagles lose against the Giants in the Divisional round?

If the Eagles lose to the Giants in the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs, Philadelphia will be officially eliminated in a major upset. Then, as the worst seeded team in the conference, New York would advance to the NFC Championship Game and their next rival would be the San Francisco 49ers or the Dallas Cowboys.

Considering the Giants would still be the worst seeded team in the NFC, it's important to remember that they won't have another game at home during the postseason. There's no other scenario for them than to go on the road.

The path to an unexpected Super Bowl for New York has to go first through Philadelphia and then, inevitably, through San Francisco or Dallas. If the Giants shock the NFL with those two wins, anything would be possible in the Super Bowl.