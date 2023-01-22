The Kansas City Chiefs are still alive in the race for another Super Bowl. Read here to find out the latest update about the injury of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs had another remarkable season with a 14-3 record and winning the AFC West for a seventh straight year. Though many experts believed the division would be really competitive, Patrick Mahomes and his team dominated again over the Chargers, Raiders and Broncos.

However, two of those three losses for the Chiefs came against top contenders in the AFC: Bills and Bengals. That created some doubts. Then, in the Divisional round, Kansas City survived and won 27-20 over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The problem was that Patrick Mahomes got injured in the first quarter.

So, towards the AFC Championship Game, the big question for many fans is what happened with the Chiefs quarterback. Though Patrick Mahomes came back, it was clear that his ankle wasn't in good conditions. Read here to find out if he'll play in the AFC title game.

AFC Championship game: What is Patrick Mahomes injury status?

Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle sprain in the last minutes of the first quarter during the Divisional round game between the Chiefs and the Jaguars. Though he stayed on the field for a few more plays, and taped the ankle between the first and second quarters, he had to go out before halftime.

After being evaluated in the locker room, Patrick Mahomes played the entire second half leading the Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, the quarterback was clearly limping during most of the game.

The initial X-rays on the ankle of Patrick Mahomes were negative immediately after the game with the Jaguars. Still, Mahomes will undergo an MRI on Sunday to have a final medical diagnosis of how long he could be out. At the moment, Mahomes said he's good to go for the AFC Championship Game even with the high ankle sprain.

"It feels better than I thought it was going to be now. Obviously a lot of adrenaline going on right now. So, we'll see how it feels. I'll hop right on the treatment tonight and try to do whatever I can to be as close to a hundred percent by next week. Luckily for us, we played the early game on Saturday, so it's almost an extra half a day that I can let that ankle rest."