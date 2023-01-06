The Tennessee Titans have been falling apart for multiple weeks now with no signs of recovery. Their injuries were a big part of that, but they still have the chance to be in the playoffs. Find out what they need to play in the postseason.

The best team in the AFC last season was the Tennessee Titans based on their record. They were in the race to repeat as the #1 seed, although everything fell apart in the second half mostly because of too much bad luck with the injuries. But their division was so inconsistent that they still can win it to be in the playoffs.

It has been a tale of opposite performances for them in 2022. Their 0-2 start wasn’t good, although they followed that with a 7-1 run. The only loss in that period was against the Kansas City Chiefs on the road with Malik Willis as the starting quarterback. They were a solid candidate to host the postseason at that rhythm.

Then is when the free fall that took them to this point with six losses in a row began. The new injury of Ryan Tannehill in week 15 gave the Jacksonville Jaguars the edge they needed to take over the division. Now they are going to their last game with no room for mistakes.

What do the Tennessee Titans need to be in the playoffs?

The Titans have known for a couple of weeks that their faith was going to be determined in their last match. Being this one a divisional game gives a lot of value to it. That’s why they rested all their key starters vs the Dallas Cowboys on their most recent Thursday Night Football. Those extra days could be decisive because their path is clear.

Tennessee must win at Jacksonville to be in the playoffs as the South champions. They are currently out at 7-9, with the Jaguars standing at 8-8. Their marks would then be tied at 8-9 and they would have split the head-to-head record, but the divisional record would benefit them. The only way for the Titans is that one since a loss will also take them out of range for the wild card spot.