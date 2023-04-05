The Kansas City Chiefs are set to participate in an International game of the 2023 NFL season. According to rumors, the Super Bowl LVII champions could face an underestimated NFC squad in Germany this year.

Kansas City dominated the 2022 season. At the end of it, the Chiefs managed to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl LVII to earn their third NFL title.

For the 2023 campaign, the league's calendar has the Chiefs scheduled for an International game at Germany, but their match may not be so easy as they could face a very underestimated squad.

Rumors: Chiefs could face a NFC squad in their 2023 International game

The NFL is trying to attract more fans from all around the world. That's why they are taking very good games outside the United States in their International program.

This year, Germany will hold again a NFL game and the Chiefs will travel to Europe for it. According to rumors, they are set to face a very tough and underestimated NFC squad in that match.

Multiple reports say the Chiefs are going to play against the Chicago Bears at Berlin. This year the AFC West will face the NFC North and that's why this match is set to take place at Germany in International schedule.