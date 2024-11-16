NBA News: Warriors' Draymond Green gets real about Antetokounmpo-Brown dispute

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has never been one to shy away from sharing his thoughts, and the recent dust-up between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jaylen Brown was no exception. The incident, which took place during a Boston Celtics win over the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA regular season, sparked debate after a playful gesture by Antetokounmpo with Brown.

The moment occurred at Fiserv Forum, where Antetokounmpo extended his hand toward Brown, only to pull it back at the last second, leaving the Celtics guard visibly irritated. The playful yet pointed move went viral, with fans and analysts weighing in on its intent.

After the game, Brown didn’t mince words, calling Antetokounmpo “a child” and emphasizing his focus on leading Boston to victory, which they achieved in a tight 113-107 contest.

Draymond Green addressed the situation on a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis, describing Antetokounmpo in a way only he could. “Giannis is a big a— kid for real, man,” Green said. “He seems like a big a— kid. Now, Jaylen was pissed. So he called him a child [out of anger]. I say that in a way of like, [LeBron James] for instance, is a big a— kid. Giannis always gives you the super serious [act], but to me, it seems like he’s a big a— kid.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks is defended by Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics during a game at Fiserv Forum. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Antetokounmpo responds to the incident

When asked about Brown’s comments, Giannis Antetokounmpo took the high road, addressing the situation with humor and perspective. “This is who I am. I play the game with a lot of joy, and I try to surround myself with young people to stay young. I spend a lot of time with my kids, so maybe that’s where it comes from,” the Bucks star said.

Antetokounmpo didn’t stop there, praising Brown as a fierce competitor. “He’s an incredible player who always does the right thing to help his team win,” Giannis added. As for being labeled a child, he laughed it off, saying, “I’ll just continue being me. If I’m called a child, so be it. I have three children of my own.”

Former Celtics guard player weighs in

Former Celtics guard Jeff Teague also shared his thoughts on the controversy during an appearance on the Club 520 Podcast. Teague dismissed any notion of bad intent on Giannis’ part but acknowledged the fine line players must walk in such moments.

“I wouldn’t necessarily label it as a dirty play. Giannis isn’t a dirty player per se,” Teague noted. “However, in basketball, players must be aware of their surroundings. I always check my footing during a closeout; I don’t want to land awkwardly on someone else’s foot, and the same goes for them. It’s a fine line we walk. In a sense, I do think it was a bit reckless, but I don’t believe he aimed to injure Brown.”