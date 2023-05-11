Some of the 49ers' fixtures were made public before the complete 2023 NFL schedule was released, letting Kyle Shanahan know which team they won't face in the season opener.

Before the full 2023 NFL schedule was released, the league started to reveal the dates of some of the biggest games of the year. The San Francisco 49ers, for instance, got to know two confirmed fixtures before the final announcement.

The Niners know they will play a prime-time game against the Dallas Cowboys in October, as they'll host America's team in the Sunday Night Football game of Week 5. However, the biggest news was probably their matchup against the Eagles in Week 13.

Philadelphia ended their Super Bowl aspirations in last season's NFC Championship Game, so it's a rematch many people will be looking forward to. Kyle Shanahan, however, is relieved they don't have to face them in the season opener.

Kyle Shanahan didn't want to face Eagles in Week 1

(Via David Lombardi)

“Kyle Shanahan last night on 49ers’ Week 13 game at PHI: ‘I am glad we’re not playing Philly Week 1. I want to play them at a better time. I want to make sure our whole team is right there. … We feel like we didn’t get to do it last time, and I’m ready to go back again.'”

The Eagles prevented the 49ers from getting back to the Super Bowl, in a game in which San Francisco was limited by Brock Purdy's injury. The former 'Mr. Irrelevant' is now facing rehab, and Shanahan is optimistic about his return timetable.

“As long as Brock’s elbow heals right, he’ll be the exact same guy,” he said, via 49ersWebZone.com. “And when you have a clean break like that or tear, it will be. You can have a setback, and you can have something heal wrong, but everything’s been completely on pace.

“And just watching him now, he’s doing the same drills all the other quarterbacks are doing. He’s just using a towel to throw, but still doing violent motion, still moving it. He’s just not doing with the football. He’ll get closer to that, and as long as there’s not a setback, we think he’ll be there in training camp.”

Of course, the rematch against Jalen Hurts and company will probably spark a lot of emotions for the Niners. Therefore, it makes sense their coach prefers to wait to see them again.