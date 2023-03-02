With Carson Wentz being released by the Washington Commanders, it seems like he's running out of options for his once-promising career.

Not so long ago, Carson Wentz was considered one of the rising stars in the National Football League. He was playing at an MVP level for the Philadelphia Eagles, even if he couldn't finish that Super Bowl-winning season.

But it all went downhill for him ever since. He was benched for Jalen Hurts, then traded by the Indianapolis Colts, and eventually released by the Washington Commanders. Evidently, the system wasn't the issue.

Wentz proved to be somewhat uncoachable. His head-scratching decision-making was atrocious, and so was his proneness to turn the ball over. So, now that he could be en route to his fourth team in as many years, let's take a look at all his options, realistically.

NFL News: 3 Realistic Options For Carson Wentz

Another League

His days in the National Football League may be numbered, but it's not like he couldn't be a lot better than some of the guys in the XFL. I mean, Ben DiNucci and AJ McCarron are actually thriving there.

So, the money might not be the same, and you better forget about all the flashy lights and headlines. But if he wants to continue playing meaningful snaps, he might as well pursue a career in a different league.

A Backup Deal

He could also decide to take the high road, swallow his pride, and serve as a backup. There are multiple QB-needy teams that could use a veteran mentoring their youngins, although Wentz isn't exactly a coach's favorite player.

Wentz could try and take a one-year, 'prove it' kind of deal somewhere where the QB situation isn't ideal. He could step up and sub in for an injured player, and hope to bring his career back from the dead.

Retirement

But all things considered, perhaps the likeliest scenario for Wentz is retirement. He might not have that competitive fire anymore after being traded around and benched, and we wouldn't blame him.

Also, he's made a lot of money in his career. He's played in meaningful games and is already set for life. So, what more incentive or motivation could he have to keep on being the butt of the joke?