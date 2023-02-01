Tom Brady has decided to end his NFL career for good, but this decision may lead to a ripple effect in which the Las Vegas Raiders may push to get Aaron Rodgers for the 2023 campaign.

Tom Brady's retirement won't only have an effect on his team and him. The quarterback's decision may lead to the Las Vegas Raiders making a move for Aaron Rodgers in order to sign the veteran quarterback they are looking for.

With Derek Carr's departure, the Las Vegas Raiders are looking for another quarterback on the market. They were reportedly interested in Tom Brady, but it seems like that ship is gone (unless there's a second un-retirement).

Now, the AFC West squad has pressed the emergency button. With Brady out of their list, the Raiders may have activated the 'Aaron Rodgers' plan' in order to sign him as soon as possible.

Tom Brady's retiring could open the dorr for Aaron Rodgers' arrival to Las Vegas Raiders

There's no doubt that Tom Brady was Raiders' first option for the 2023 campaign, but it seems like they are not signing the seven-time Super Bowl champion thanks to his second retirement.

But not all hopes are gone for the Raiders. According to reports, Aaron Rodgers was also in their list, but in this case they must convince the packers with a good offer in order to sign the veteran quarterback.

It won't be an easy task for the Raiders as they will fight against the Jets for Rodgers. Fortunately for Las Vegas, Davante Adams could convince his former teammate to join them next season and the AFC West squad would get a top wide receiver and an elite quarterback.