It seems like 2023 is the year in which the Minnesota Vikings will start their restructure. The NFC North squad has to address Kirk Cousins' future, as the quarterback is on track to test free-agency market, per reports.

The Vikings are moving on from multiple stars. Recently, Minnesota parted ways with Adam Thielen and Eric Endricks because they wanted toavoid being over $7.4 million on the salary cap.

These moves will definitely have a major impact on the team. However, they need to see one more contract: Kirk Cousins'. Will the quarterback continue with the club, or will they soon have to use another one?

No contract extension is on the horizon for Kirk Cousins with Vikings

Kirk Cousins arrived at Minnesota in 2018. He signed a 3-year, $84 million contract with the NFC North squad then, but there have been minor extensions to this deal recently.

However, the team is seiously considering whether give him another extension or move on from him. Cousins is due $15 million of a $20 million roster bonus on March 23, but according to NFL Insider Mike Garafolo, there are no contract extensions on the horizon for the quarterback.

Even though he had a remarkable 2022, the Vikings are seriously considering Kirk's continuity. He signed a 1-year extension that links him to the club until the end of the 2023 season, but apparently he's on track to test the free-agency market in 2024.