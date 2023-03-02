The NFL Scouting Combine taking place in Indianapolis has a lot of tests to measure the physical attributes of the prospects that are about to be drafted. Although there is one that attracts the most attention. Check out what is the fastest 40-yard dash time ever.

The offseason has free agency as the first point where teams can make their rosters better. For the draft there are still around two months left, but the NFL Combine is a vital piece in the plans of every front office. Among the things to watch there is undoubtedly the 40-yard dash.

This Thursday the players started doing drills in Indianapolis. The previous days were for media sessions of head coaches and general managers, although now the attention shifted to the prospects. Defensive linemen and linebackers were those who started things off, with Pittsburgh DT Calijah Kancey, Auburn LB Owen Pappoe, and Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith shining bright.

The next position groups to perform will surely bring even more speed. Defensive backs and specialists will take the field on Friday, quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends will do it on Saturday, and offensive linemen and running backs will close the event on Sunday. All of them will do the bench press one day after their respective workouts.

What is the fastest 40-yard dash time ever?

The best wide receivers in the NFL not always are the fastest at the Combine. For example, Davante Adams ran a 4.56" in 2014. Another example is Justin Jefferson, who ran a 4.43" in 2020. Tyreek Hill ran a 4.29" in 2016, but even the quickest player in the league missed the cut to be in the Top 10.

Top 10 fastest times in the 40-yard dash

10- Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama: 4.27” in 2020

9- Stanford Routt, CB, Houston: 4.27” in 2005

8- Marquise Goodwin, WR, Texas: 4.27” in 2013

7- Jerome Mathis, WR, Hampton: 4.26” in 2005

6- Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA: 4.26” in 2022

5- Dri Archer, RB, Kent State: 4.26” in 2014

4- Rondel Melendez, WR, Eastern Kentucky: 4.24” in 1999

3- Chris Johnson, RB, East Carolina: 4.24” in 2008

2- Kalon Barnes, CB, Baylor: 4.23” in 2022

1- John Ross, WR, Washington: 4.22” in 2017