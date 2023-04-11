There have been a lot of deals lately regarding media rights, and NFL Sunday Ticket is one of the services that had a big change. Check out how much watching games on YouTube TV will cost in the US.

The NFL made sure its value continues growing with the TV deals they have been signing lately. Among those major contracts they have negotiated, they also made a big change regarding the NFL Sunday Ticket.

This service was used by a lot of people since it first launched in 1994. The rights have always been owned by DirecTV from the beginning, but the company decided to not renew the contract that was set to expire following the 2022 season.

The bidding war ended up with YouTube as the winner. Just like Thursday Night Football recently went to Amazon, this complete package of Sunday games will have a new host starting this year. Although the prices were finally revealed, with the figures being a bit surprising.

YouTube NFL Sunday Ticket price for 2023

There is a wide range of prices depending on the type of YouTube subscription the customer has. That’s what could make NFL Sunday Ticket even more expensive, and some of the options don’t sound very affordable.

If you are a YouTube TV Base Plan subscriber, the season-long package costs $249 until June 6th. Once the presale finishes on that date, the price goes up to $349. In case you also want to have NFL RedZone, the price is $289, or $389 if you don’t get it during the presale period. NFL RedZone on YouTube TV alone costs $10.99 per month.

In case you are subscribed to YouTube Primetime Channels, NFL Sunday Ticket will cost $349 during the presale or $449 afterwards. If you want to include NFL RedZone, the prices are $389 or $489 depending on when you get it.

What is NFL Sunday Ticket?

The NFL Sunday Ticket is one of the many ways fans can catch up with all the action. This service will allow customers to watch games on any platform, whether it’s TV or mobile devices as long as they support YouTube and YouTube TV. Its main advantage is that you wouldn’t need to pay for a full a cable subscription if you just like watching football.