With all the rumors surrounding San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance, we take a look at the potential destinations for him.

The San Francisco 49ers found their quarterback for the future, or so they say. GM John Lynch already gave the nod to Brock Purdy, and HC Kyle Shanahan doubled down on that assessment.

So, where does that leave Trey Lance? He's about to enter his third season in the league, and once again, it seems like he'll be a backup. Also, they signed Sam Darnold, so they might not be all that pleased with him.

But Lance was an elite prospect not so long ago. So, with all the rumors about him, let's take a look at the three franchises that should pick up the phone to try and trade for him sooner rather than later.

NFL Rumors: 3 Potential Teams For Trey Lance

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went with Baker Mayfield this offseason. He's young still, but he might not be a long-term solution for Todd Bowles' team, and they are most definitely aware of that.

So, if the reports of the Niners asking for a mid-round pick in return for Lance are true, they should jump the gun to give Mayfield some much-needed competition for the starting quarterback spot.

2. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans still don't know if Ryan Tannehill will be their quarterback next season. And even if he were, it's not like he was an MVP candidate during his time with the team, anyway.

The Titans reportedly have serious doubts about Malik Willis' prospects as a stating-caliber player in the National Football League, so they could be tempted to try their luck with another youngin.

1. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly reached out to the Niners regarding Trey Lance already, and this should come as no surprise. They're looking to rebuild, and he could be a plug-and-play kind of guy for them.

Kirk Cousins is perhaps the most overpaid player in the league, if not in all major sports. The team needs to move on from him sooner rather than later, and Lance could be their guy for years to come.