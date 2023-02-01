The GOAT has retired. Tom Brady decided to end his NFL career after 23 successful seasons, but he had one specific decade of his life in which he definitely had the best numbers.

Tom Brady is not going to return for his 24th season (apparently). He had 23 very successful campaigns in the NFL, but the quarterback can presume there was one specific decade of his life in which he absolutely dominated the league.

Some may say that Brady is the best quarterback in NFL history. He won seven Super Bowl rings in his career, but in 2023 he decided to retire 'for good' in order to enjoy his personal life finally.

Since 2000, Brady dominated the league with incredible performances in the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but there was one phase of his life in which he had absolutely no competition at all.

Which was Tom Brady's best decade in the NFL?

Tom Brady entered the NFL with the 199th pick of the 2000 Draft in his early 20's. He spent over 25 years of his life playing football before retiring in 2023.

Tom Brady's numbers throughout those 23 years are incredible, but definitely his 30's were the best. The quarterback registered his best seasons in those 10 years with 40,018 passing yard, 309 touchdowns, 2 Super Bowls and two NFL MVP's.

Even though he won three titles in his 20's, he had better numbers in his 40's, when he registered 27,632 passing yards, 193 passing touchdowns, 2 Super Bowls and 1 NFL MVP.

Legend.