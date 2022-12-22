The 2023 Pro Bowl rosters are here and their lists are full of stars. In the AFC there are a lot of big names, but one of the biggest surprises is Lamar Jackson's absence, but why is the Baltimore Ravens quarterback not in the list?

NFL: Why is Lamar Jackson not playing for the AFC in the 2023 Pro Bowl?

The Baltimore Ravens are having a great 2022 NFL season and they will fight until the end against the Bengals for the Division title. As the regular campaign comes to an end, players are being selected for the Pro Bowl, but surprisingly Lamar Jackson is not going to play for the AFC in the next edition.

In recent years, Lamar Jackson has been one of the most dominant player in the NFL. He improved his throwing skills as it was seen more as a running back rather than a quarterback in his beginnings.

Now, Jackson is once again fighting for the Division title with a great season. But unfortunately, he didn't appear in the AFC Pro Bowl roster for 2023 and here's the reason why.

Why is Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson not playing for the AFC in the 2023 Pro Bowl?

The 2023 Pro Bowl is the best way to know when a player is doing things right. They are selected to be part of a weekend full of football where thay will show their skills and play a game between the two Divisions.

Of course both parties take the best players to those games in order to show how dominant they are. Unfortunately, there are some names that didn't make it to this roster and Lamar Jackson is one of those.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback is nor part of Peyton Manning's team for the 2023 Pro Bowl. Joe Burrow (Bengals), Josh Allen (Bills) and Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) are the ones that will defend the AFC's honor.

Of course these names could change with the Playoffs. If one of those arrive to the Super Bowl, it is probable that Jackson will get called for the Pro Bowl, but Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins) is also another option available.