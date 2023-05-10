Prior to the complete schedule release, the NFL confirmed all the international games for the 2023 season. Read here to check out the details.

The complete 2023 NFL schedule release will officially take place this Thursday, but some matchups such as all the international games have already been leaked. In what should be a thrilling year, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs lead the way in Germany and Lamar Jackson will do it in London.

As it's also been a tradition, the Jaguars will go to the United Kingdom. However, in a historic decision, Jacksonville have accepted to play back-to-back games in London. That's never happened before.

So, the games of the international series are ready in the NFL for next season. Check out the full details of teams, dates and venues announced by the league prior to the complete schedule release.

NFL schedule release: What are the international games for 2023?

There a lot of important details regarding the international games for 2023. First of all, the NFL is heading back to Germany and there will be no matchups scheduled for Mexico this year. That's because Estadio Azteca is under refurbishment to host the 2026 World Cup.

In Week 4, the Jaguars will play against the Atlanta Falcons on October 4 at Wembley Stadium in London (9:30 AM ET). Then, in Week 5, Jacksonville will stay in the UK to face the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 8 (9:30 AM ET).

The third NFL game in London for 2023 will be played between the Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6. That duel with Lamar Jackson as the main star is scheduled for October 15 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (9:30 AM ET).

In a spectacular matchup, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Miami Dolphins at Frankfurt Stadium in Germany. Tyreek Hill meets his old teammates on November 5 as part of Week 9 (9:30 AM ET).

Finally, on November 12 in Week 10, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots will play against the Indianapolis Colts also at Frankfurt Stadium in Germany (9:30 AM ET).