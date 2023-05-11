After the 2023 NFL schedule release, many fans wonder when and where is the next Super Bowl. Read here to check out the details.

NFL schedule 2023: When and where is the next Super Bowl?

The 2023 NFL schedule has been officially released in what should be a tremendous race to reach the Super Bowl. Of course, the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes are favorites as defending champions. They could hoist their third Lombardi trophy in just five years.

However, there are other teams in the mix. The Phialdelphia Eagles with Jalen Hurts, the San Francisco 49ers if they stay healthy and, in a very crowded AFC, the list of quarterbacks is amazing: Aaron Rodgers, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert and many others.

So, with all those spectacular ingredientes, it's time for the 2023 season in the NFL. Read here to check out all the details about when and where is the next Super Bowl.

The NFL announced a very exciting venue for Super Bowl LVIII. Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The spectacular home of the Raiders will serve as host of the great game for the first time ever.

Considering there's now been added a week in the regular season schedule, Super Bowl LVIII will be played on Sunday, February 11, 2024. The state of Nevada has never received the biggest event in football.

By the way, New Orleans was supposed to be the city for Super Bowl LVIII. However, when the NFL regular season expanded, the date caused conflict with Mardi Gras celebrations. That's why Las Vegas stepped in for the 2024 edition.