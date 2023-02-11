The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will clash in the last game of the season to determine the champion. It will be a top match, but not everyone may be able to watch it. Check out how to listen to the Super Bowl 2023 on the radio.

The Super Bowl will be played this Sunday in Arizona between two elite teams. It’s going to be the Philadelphia Eagles or the Kansas City Chiefs the one who will claim the title. Read long to know how to listen to the game on the radio.

Philadelphia have probably been the most dominant team in the season. Their 14-3 record gave them the N°1 seed in the NFC, although their performances were even better than that because two of those losses came when starting quarterback Jalen Hurts was replaced by Gardner Minshew. They were also unstoppable in the playoffs demolishing the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers.

Kansas City were in doubt for some people after trading away superstar WR Tyreek Hill, but they could come back from it. The Chiefs also ended with a 14-3 record that led the AFC, although they had to battle a bit more in the playoffs. The injury Patrick Mahomes suffered against the Jacksonville Jaguars limited them before getting through the game and then defeating the Cincinnati Bengals.

Will Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs be available to listen on the radio?

The Super Bowl is a show in itself regardless the teams participating, though this year the best of the regular season reached the game. It should be a must-watch match, but there may be those who can’t do it or prefer to listen to it.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs will be available on the radio. The options are multiple starting with the NFL App, NFL Game Pass and SiriusXM Radio as the most traditional choices. Although the game will also be on TuneIn and Westwood One Network.