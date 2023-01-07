The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the New York Giants on Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will take place at Lincoln Financial Field, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Find out more about the predictions, odds, and how to watch it on TV or live stream online for free.

The Philadelphia Eagles will play vs the New York Giants on Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season. This clash will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Read along to know more about the teams, predictions, odds, and how to watch this game. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial), an option that includes the NFL RedZone to not miss any touchdown on Sundays.

Philadelphia are the top team in the National Conference. They have been the most consistent squad reaching a 13-1 record, but they dropped some of that advantage since Jalen Hurts got hurt vs the Chicago Bears in week 15. Their mark with Gardner Minshew as the quarterback is 0-2, so they still have more to do in order to get the #1 seed in the NFC. That would give them a bye week along with home-field advantage in whole the playoffs.

New York were one of the surprises of the season in the NFL. Their turnaround under new head coach Brian Daboll was so fantastic that they are already in the postseason with one match left to go. The Giants are in a very beneficial situation given they know the 6th seed is confirmed. There is the reason why they might be resting plenty of starters since they don’t have anything to play for this week.

Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants: Kick-Off Time

Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants will clash on Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, January 8 at Lincoln Financial Field, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Australia: 8:25 AM (January 9)

Canada: 4:25 PM

China: 5:25 AM (January 9)

Germany: 10:25 PM

Ireland: 9:25 PM

Mexico: 3:25 PM

UK: 9:25 PM

US: 4:25 PM (ET)

Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Kayo/Foxtel, NFL Game Pass.

Canada: DAZN, TSN, RDS.

China: Tencent.

Germany: NFL Game Pass.

Ireland: Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass.

Mexico: NFL Game Pass.

UK: Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass.

US: fuboTV (free trial), CBS.

Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have this one as one-sided game with the Philadelphia Eagles being favored by 15.5 points. According to BetMGM, the Philadelphia Eagles are at -110 to cover the spread or -1429 for a win by any score. The New York Giants are at -110 against the spread or +775 if they get the victory by any margin. The over/under for this game was established at 43, with both at -110.

