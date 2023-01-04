The 2022 NFL regular season comes to an end and Sam Howell will have his first start with the Washington Commanders. Here is his full profile regarding age, height, contract, career stats and social media.

Whenever a team gets eliminated, they try to use some new weapons during their last chances of the season. Now, the Washington Commanders will use a new quarterback as Sam Howell will make his NFL debut, so here is his complete profile with his age, height, contract, career stats and social media.

Even though it seemed like the Washington Commanders would fight for a spot in the Playoffs this year, they were unable to stay in te competition for the NFC East and they will end at the bottom of their Division.

The team is trying to get new players in order to help them succeed and Sam Howell is one of those. The quarterback will start in Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, so here is more information about him.

How old is Sam Howell?

Sam Howell was born on September 16, 2000, so he is currently 22 years old. His place of birth was Waynesville, North Carolina, USA.

How tall is Sam Howell?

Stidham is 6’1” (1.85 m) and weights around 220 lbs (around 99 kg).

What is Sam Howell's contract?

Sam Howell is a 5th-round rookie for the Washington Commanders. He signed a 4 year contract for more than $4 million, with $361,600 guaranteed.

What are Sam Howell's career stats?

Sam Howell will make his debut on Week 18's game against the Dallas Cowboys, so he doesn't have any stats registered yet.

Does Sam Howell have any social media?

You can find Sam Howell on Twitter as @Sam7Howell and the same on Instagram (@sam7howell), both are his official accounts.