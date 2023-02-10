The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl after a one-year hiatus. Moreover, you know they'll do whatever it takes to take the Vince Lombardi trophy home again.

Once again, people doubted Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Some around the league claimed that he would be doomed without Tyreek Hill, but they couldn't have been more wrong.

As per usual, the Chiefs' offense was explosive, dominant, and electrifying. No matter how big of a deficit, you could never count them out, and they rose to the occasion when it mattered the most.

Still, the Chiefs enter Super Bowl LVII as underdogs, meaning they still have some critics to silence, this time for good. And here, we'll share three reasons why they'll leave Glendale with a win.

3 Reasons Why Chiefs Will Win Super Bowl LVII

Coaching

For starters, Nick Sirianni hasn't been put to the test this season. He'll now go against one of the brightest minds in the game in Andy Reid, who's also got some extra motivation from his past with the Eagles.

On top of that, Reid has Steve Spagnuolo and Eric Bieniemy as his top two assistants, and you could make a case for both of them to be good enough to be Head Coaches of their own. They have a big edge in the tactical department.

Experience

While the Chiefs went through a bit of a roster overhaul this offseason, most of their core players already know what it's like to play at this stage. They reached the ultimate glory in 2020 and felt the heartbreak the next year.

Ever since Mahomes took over at quarterback, this team has reached at least the AFC Championship Game. They have plenty of postseason experience and are tailor-made for this kind of game.

Patrick Mahomes

And last but not least, the Chiefs have a massive advantage in the most crucial position in the game. Patrick Mahomes is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of talent, and it seems like he just keeps getting better and better.

Pat never ceases to amaze, playing through injury and finding his receivers in stride like no other QB in the game. He's a master at extending plays with his feet as well, and he'll always give his team a position to win, regardless of the rival, the deficit, or how much time is left.