As the Eagles know they will face a very solid team like Kansas City, they made an unexpected move in order to defeat them. Philadelphia has hired a secret weapon that will definitely surprise the entire Chiefs' coaching staff.

Eagles have prepared a secret weapon to defeat the Chiefs in the Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs have been a very solid team in the last years. They have a great roster guided by a remarkable coach like Andy Reid, but now they have received a news that could completely change their matchup against the Eagles.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport informed this February 12 that Philadelphia quietly hired someone who knows the Chiefs perfectly: Vic Fangio. The former Denver Broncos head coach signed a two-week deal with Nick Sirianni's Eagles to help them defeat Kansas City in the Super Bowl.

The soon-to-be Dolphins defensive coordinator was hired a consultant as he shared the AFC West with the Chiefs when he was with Denver. Surprisingly, sources say he's been helping Shane Steichen's offense to face Steve Spagnuolo's defense.

According to reports, Fangio was near to Philadelphia during the regular season, but he wanted to get some rest. In the Playoffs, they reached him again and he accepted in order to help them fight for the Vince Lombardi trophy.

As soon as the Super Bowl ends, Fangio will join Miami in a three-year deal he signed with them. He's going to become the highest-paid coordinator in the NFL and there's an option for him to stay for one more season.