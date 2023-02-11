A famous seal picked again the winner between the Chiefs and Eagles. Read here to find out this amazing Super Bowl prediction.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are ready to play in Super Bowl LVII. Andy Reid and the Chiefs reached their third Super Bowl in four years aiming to become a dynasty. A few days ago, Patrick Mahomes won the NFL MVP Award for a second time in his illustrious career.

On the other side, the Philadelphia Eagles are back in the Super Bowl thanks to a successful rebuilding process led by head coach Nick Sirianni and franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts. After an extraordinary 14-3 record, they are the favorites to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Super Bowl 2023 prediction: Famous seal chooses the winner between Chiefs and Eagles

Rasal, a beloved seal who lives in the Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, Connecticut, made her annual prediction for the Super Bowl winner. The seal is 37-years old and has been in the aquarium since 2005.

Prior to this, the story of Rasal is extaordinary because she was trained by the U.S. Navy to retrieve objects. Now, she is officially retired and lives at the aquarium with many companions. In order to make its long awaited prediction, Rasal had to choose between a red toy (Chiefs) and a green toy (Eagles).

This year, the seal picked the Kansas City Chiefs to win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. The seal went underwater and retrieved the red toy predicting the Chiefs would win the game. By the way, at least since 2015, different seals from Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk have a 4-4 record on their Super Bowl picks.