There's no bigger sporting event in the United States than the Super Bowl. However, just a handful of privileged people get to watch it from the sidelines.

There's no denying that the Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event in the United States. Brands spend dozens of millions for just a handful of seconds of advertising, and the greatest performers on Earth take the stage for the halftime show.

Needless to say, Super Bowl tickets are quite expensive. Some people buy them in advance, not even knowing which teams will make it to the big game. So, it's a bit of a privilege to be in attendance.

However, as you may have realized by watching some NFL or College Football games, there are actually dozens of people watching the game right on the sidelines. Here, we'll let you know approximately how many people are.

How Many People Are In The Sidelines In The Super Bowl?

Well, let's get started by reminding you that football teams have several coaches. There's the Head Coach, a Defensive and Offensive Coordinator, a Special Teams coach, and multiple position coaches and senior assistants.

Then, there's the bench players, both from the offense and the defense, and some practice squad players that aren't eligible to play but are still there rooting for the team. You also have the logistics staff members, league officials, front office personnel, and sideline reporters.

So, truth be told, there's no way of knowing exactly how many people are on the sidelines during every game, but it could be something around 100 people per team. Of course, there are way more sideline reporters and guests, so that number could be significantly higher.