All the people who are on the sidelines during an NFL game are employees of the franchise therefore they receive an annual salary for their services. Check here how much money they earn per year.

The players of an NFL team are millionaires, at least most of them, on the other hand the non-players who earn more money are the members of the coaching staff, called head coach, DC and OC.

On the other hand, the NFL teams have multiple assistants during each game, they are in charge of everything related to organizing the transportation of uniforms, food, hotels, etc.

One of the small roles within a franchise during a game are the waterboys, they have to hydrate the players during the game and also offer them dry towels.

When does a waterboy get paid during the 2023 Super Bowl 57?

They have an average annual salary of $53,000 which is similar to a college graduate salary which translates to $4,416 per month. Additionally, if the NFL team wins the Super Bowl they could also receive a Super Bowl ring if allowed by the franchise.

Some waterboys dream of becoming head coaches or having a better job with a franchise, one of them managed to not only work as a head coach but also win a Super Bowl, he is Sean McVay with the Los Angeles Rams.

There is a famous movie starring Adam Sandler called The Waterboy where the college waterboy becomes a feared linebacker.