Mike Tomlin sent a very strong message about Justin Fields and his role with the Pittsburgh Steelers after a big win against the Baltimore Ravens.

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers survived a late push from Lamar Jackson and got a huge 18-16 win over the Baltimore Ravens. They showed why a Super Bowl run is not an impossible dream.

Although the Ravens were really close of tying the game with a two-point conversion, the defense made a final stance and, in a surprising turn of events, Justin Fields appeared in the most important moment.

The Steelers needed a first down to secure victory and Tomlin trusted Fields twice. In the end, the former quarterback of the Bears answered the call. Believe it or not, Pittsburgh could get the No.1 seed in the AFC over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

What is the Steelers record right now?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the biggest surprises in the NFL thanks to an 8-2 record and first place in the AFC North. Although Russell Wilson is the starting quarterback, Mike Tomlin sent a big warning about how he will keep using Justin Fields in crucial plays.

“It was timely. He had a minor hamstring that kind of slowed some of this, but, we haven’t been bashful about our intentions. I know sometimes you guys think we make stuff up. He is a capable dude. We are going to utilize him. He is really talented.”

Who is the Steelers starting quarterback?

Russell Wilson is the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but, according to Mike Tomlin, Justin Fields will get that promised special package going forward.

“I’m excited about both these quarterbacks we’ve got on our roster. They both are going to be reasons why we’re successful and have been. Equally as important is that they’re really good people. They’re supportive of each other. Justin has really reflected that. I’m glad he had an opportunity to contribute and put his hand in the pile and be a component of why we were successful.”