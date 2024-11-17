Bayern Munich legend Oliver Kahn claims a player was better than Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Bayern Munich legend Oliver Kahn has weighed in on the GOAT debate, leaving Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo out of the conversation.

The debate over who truly deserves the title of the greatest soccer player of all time continues to divide opinions. While many point to Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo as the obvious candidates, former Bayern Munich and Germany goalkeeper Oliver Kahn disagrees.

Kahn, who spent nearly two decades at the top of the game from 1987 to his retirement in 2008, faced many of the greatest soccer players during his illustrious career and he believes the Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario stands above them all.

When it came to choosing the best of all time, his answer was clear. “For me, Ronaldo was much better than Messi and Cristiano,” Kahn once said. “I still consider him the most complete player of all time. The Brazilian was the best player I have ever seen.”

Kahn’s reverence for Ronaldo likely stems from his firsthand experience during the 2002 FIFA World Cup final, where Ronaldo’s brace sealed Brazil’s 2-0 victory over Germany.

Ronaldo Nazario scores the first goal for Brazil the first goal past goalkeeper Oliver Kahn of Germany during the World Cup Final. (Tim De Waele/Getty Images)

That unforgettable performance earned Ronaldo the Golden Boot and cemented his place as one of the sport’s all-time greats. Kahn, who played in that match, has often credited Ronaldo’s unique combination of speed, skill, and finishing as unparalleled in soccer history.

Kahn identifies Filippo Inzaghi as his toughest opponent

While Kahn considers Ronaldo Nazario the greatest, he admitted that his most frustrating opponent was a different kind of striker—AC Milan legend Filippo Inzaghi. Known for his uncanny ability to score despite limited flair, Inzaghi frequently troubled Kahn throughout their careers.

“Ronaldo was the best, but the one who irritated me the most was Inzaghi,” Kahn revealed. “He wasn’t a super champion, but he always scored against me. Always. It was so frustrating.”

The stats back it up: Inzaghi faced Kahn and Bayern Munich five times, scoring six goals. Kahn’s frustration with the Italian striker reflects just how effective Inzaghi was in front of goal, even against elite goalkeepers.

Ronaldo Nazario: The striker who redefined greatness

Ronaldo Nazario’s career set a new standard for center forwards. His mix of natural talent, explosive speed, and clinical finishing left an indelible mark on the sport. For Kahn and many others, Ronaldo remains the definitive striker and one of soccer greatest players.

Ronaldo’s journey saw him shine at clubs like Cruzeiro, PSV, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, and Corinthians, as well as for the Brazilian national team. He won two World Cups (1994 and 2002) and reached the final in 1998. Across his career, Ronaldo played 624 matches, scoring 420 goals and providing 128 assists, a testament to his extraordinary impact on the game.