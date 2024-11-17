Trending topics:
nfl

NFL News: Bills star Josh Allen makes something clear after another win vs Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid's Chiefs

Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills to yet another regular season win over Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs, ending their undefeated run in the 2024 NFL season.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills reacts after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 24-20 at Arrowhead Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.
By Martín O’donnell

Josh Allen has once again led the Buffalo Bills to a regular season victory against the Kansas City Chiefs. This time, he handed Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes their first loss in the 2024 NFL season.

The Bills quarterback, however, is keeping his feet on the ground. Allen made it clear to Reid and the Chiefs before the game that Buffalo saw this as just another Week 11 game, and he insisted about this after the win on Sunday.

It is, it’s another week 11 win,” Allen told CBS, before warning his teammates about the possibility of seeing Kansas City again in the 2025 NFL playoffs. Knowing how things usually play out, we’ll probably see this team again at some point. We have to get there first.”

Allen shines for the Bills against the Chiefs, again

Allen completed 27 of his 40 passes for 262 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the Bills’ win over the Chiefs. He practically sealed the deal with an impressive rushing TD late in the fourth quarter, which allowed Buffalo to lead by two scores with less than two minutes remaining.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills runs with the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.

With this victory, Allen is now 4-1 against Mahomes and Reid’s team in regular season matchups. Things have been different in the postseason, though, with the Chiefs holding a 3-0 record against Allen.

What’s next for the Bills and Chiefs?

The Bills now head into their bye week with a 9-2 record, which sees them lead the AFC East. Allen and company have won their last six games, having avoided defeat since a late loss to the Houston Texans on October 6.

Buffalo will return to action on Sunday, December 1, to host the San Francisco 49ers at Highmark Stadium on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, are still in control of the conference with a 9-1 record. Reid‘s team is also comfortably atop the AFC West, followed by the Los Angeles Chargers (6-3). Kansas City’s next game is on Sunday, Nov. 24, against the Carolina Panthers on the road. The Chiefs will recover a key weapon for that game, with running back Isiah Pacheco expected to play.

martín o’donnell
