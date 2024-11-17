NFL News: Mike McDaniel and Calais Campbell send warning to Dolphins players after Week 11 win

Another strong week for the Miami Dolphins, but head coach Mike McDaniel and Calais Campbell sent a clear and strong message to the players after the victory.

Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins are riding their first winning streak of the 2024 NFL season after securing back-to-back wins, most recently a 34-19 triumph over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11. Following the victory, McDaniel and veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell delivered a stern message to the team, emphasizing what lies ahead.

In the locker room, McDaniel addressed the players, making it clear what they need to show moving forward: “This was our thing, it was our strain, it was our burden to bear, and we are pushing through. Now, everyone gets to see our thing behind closed doors.”

Calais Campbell also took the opportunity to deliver a tough warning to his teammates: “We got 24 hours to feel good, then it’s back to work. Because we dug ourselves a big hole, we got a lot of work to do. We ain’t done anything yet. We still hungry.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Miami Dolphins snapped a three-game losing streak with a 23-15 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10, which began after a Week 7 loss to the Indianapolis Colts following their bye week. Now they are 4-6 at the 2nd spot in the AFC East.

Advertisement

Advertisement

McDaniel Praises Tua Tagovailoa’s Growth

Beyond his message to the team, Mike McDaniel took a moment in the postgame press conference to praise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for his performance over the last two weeks. “He’s taken a gigantic step in his game. He’s got control of the emotional piece of the football game and isn’t trying to force things… but also finding ways to extend plays and making more plays,” McDaniel said.

Advertisement

Dolphins’ Upcoming Games

Looking ahead, the Dolphins face a potentially easier matchup in Week 12 against the New England Patriots at home. However, tougher tests await with a Week 13 trip to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers, followed by a crucial Week 14 home game against the New York Jets.