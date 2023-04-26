There's no such thing as a 'can't-miss' player when it comes to the NFL Draft. But these 25 players sure were able to live up to the expectations.

The NFL Draft is one of the most important events in the league's calendar year. But even if some prospects seem like future Hall of Famers, we've seen multiple busts take the stage over the years.

However, there has also been a handful of players who have been able to live up to the hype. In fact, some of them even wind up being better than expected, defining an era in this beautiful sport.

Today, we're going to talk about those, honoring the top 25 greatest first-overall picks in the history of the NFL Draft, and hoping some more players will join them on this list in the next couple of years.

Legendary Selections: The 25 Greatest No. 1 Picks in NFL Draft History

25. Bo Jackson (1986) - RB, Buccaneers

Some might argue that Bo Jackson doesn't deserve a spot on this list because of his numbers, but there's no way we could keep the ultimate two-sport athlete out. He could've been a much better football player if he didn't split time with his MLB career, but he was still box office.

Jackson rushed for nearly 3,000 yards with 18 rushing touchdowns while averaging a whopping 5.4 yards per carry, and he made it to one Pro Bowl. Notably, he also had 141 home runs and 415 RBIs and was an All-Star in Major League Baseball.

24. Vinny Testaverde (1987) - QB, Buccaneers

Vinny Testaverde may not be the most prolific passer, but longevity can take you a long way in professional sports. He does own the record for most losses as a starting quarterback (123), but he also had more passing yards and better numbers than several HOF colleagues.

Testaverde also holds the record for the second-most player throwing a touchdown pass to (70) and most players completing a pass to (138). He led the AFC in passing touchdowns twice and made it to two Pro Bowls in his 21-year career.

23. Carson Palmer (2003) - QB, Bengals

Carson Palmer is the kind of player who doesn't get enough recognition or credit just because he played at the same time as other legends of the game. But he was a solid passer and winning quarterback for the best part of his career.

Palmer led the league in completion percentage and passing touchdowns in 2005, and his longevity helped him reach Pro Bowl and All-Pro levels ten years after that. Overall, he was a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro, throwing for 46,247 yards.

22. Michael Vick (2001) - QB, Falcons

Michael Vick was somewhat vanished and doomed to oblivion for his off-court issues. But make no mistake; he was a menace when he was healthy and playing, setting the standard for today's dual-threat quarterback.

Vick was a sensation and a box-office player everybody wanted to watch. He was a four-time Pro Bowler, the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year in 2010, and still holds the record for the most yards per carry (7.0) and career rushing yards (6,109) by a quarterback.

21. George Rogers (1981) - RB, Saints

George Rogers didn't have a long career in the National Football League, but he most definitely left his mark in history books. He was a machine right out of the gate, rushing for 1,674 yards as a rookie, the second-most all-time.

Throughout his brief career, Rogers rushed for over 1,000 yards four times in his career, two with the New Orleans Saints and two with the Washington Redskins (now Commanders). He won one Super Bowl, led the league in rushing yards once, one in rushing touchdowns, and was named to one All-Pro and three Pro Bowl teams.

20. Billy Sims (1980) - RB, Lions

Billy Sims had everything to be ranked way higher on this list. He was unstoppable when he first entered the league, being one of the most NFL-ready and prolific running backs the game had ever seen, but injuries cut his career short.

In just four seasons, he was named Offensive Rookie of the Year, made it to 3 Pro Bows and 3 All-Pro teams, and was the league's rushing touchdown co-leader. He rushed for over 1,000 yards in all but two seasons.

19. Jim Plunkett (1971) - QB, Patriots

Jim Plunkett might as well be considered the ultimate late-bloomer. He struggled vastly with the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers before finally finding his groove in the final stage of his career with the Oakland Raiders.

Often deemed as the worst Super Bowl-winning QB, Plunkett managed to win the Vince Lombardi trophy twice, also taking home one Super Bowl MVP award. He was the league's Comeback Player of the Year and holds the record for the longest touchdown pass (99 yards).

18. Steve Bartkowski (1975) - QB, Falcons

Another promising career that was derailed by injuries. Steve Bartkowski could've been quite special, but a knee injury prevented him from becoming the legendary gunslinger some thought he was poised to become.

Still, he did make it to two Pro Bowls and led the league in passing touchdowns once, once in passer rating, and once in completion percentage. Despite playing just 12 seasons (11 with the Atlanta Falcons and one with the Los Angeles Rams), he still made it to the Hall of Fame.

17. Bubba Smith (1967) - DL, Colts

Bubba Smith is one of the most prolific athletes in the history of the National Football League. His explosiveness made him a force to reckon with when he was healthy, but once again, that was the issue.

Smith had an incredible nine-year run with the Baltimore Colts, Oakland Raiders, and Houston Oilers. He was a Super Bowl champion, NFL Champion and made it to three All-Pro teams and a couple of Pro Bowls.

16. Drew Bledsoe (1993) - QB, Patriots

While Tom Brady eventually eclipsed him, Drew Bledsoe was one of the best quarterbacks in the game in his prime. In fact, the New England Patriots had just signed him to a big deal when he got hurt and was eventually replaced by Brady.

Bledsoe was an elite passer in the 90s before injuries got the best of him, and he even threw for over 4,000 yards in that now-forgotten stint with the Bills. He's a Super Bowl champion, a four-time Pro Bowler, and he led the league in passing yards in 1994.

15. Andrew Luck (2012) - QB, Colts

Andrew Luck was the most hyped QB prospect since Peyton Manning and for very good reasons. He was tough as nails, had a bazooka for an arm, and could make plays with his feet like few other QBs before him. He was the whole package.

But the Indianapolis Colts' inability to protect him led to an early and sudden retirement. Luck made it to four Pro Bowls and was the league's Comeback Player of the Year and passing touchdown leader once, throwing for 23,671 in just seven years. He also holds the record for the most passing yards by a rookie quarterback (4,374).

14. Cam Newton (2011) - QB, Panthers

Cam Newton has a strong case for being considered the greatest college football quarterback of all time. And while his downfall wasn't pretty, he was one of the meanest guys in the league when he was in his prime. The ultimate dual-threat guy, his athleticism, speed, and strength were unmatched.

Newton was named MVP and Offensive Player of the Year in the very same season. He was the league's Offensive Rookie of the Year, made it to three Pro Bowls, and one first-team All-Pro. He holds the records for the most rushing TD by a quarterback in a season (14), most rushing attempts by a quarterback (1,118), and most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (75).

13. Eli Manning (2004) - QB, Chargers

Eli Manning entered the league with high hopes and expectations, and he even got to choose where he wanted to play. And while the eye test never made it look anywhere near as good as we thought he'd be, he still managed to have quite a remarkable career.

Manning is responsible for Tom Brady not having two more Super Bowl rings, which is a big-enough legacy itself. He's perhaps the best QB in New York Giants history, winning two rings with two Super Bowl MVPs. He also made it to four Pro Bowls and holds the record for the longest touchdown pass (tied, 99 yards) and most passing yards in a single season (1,219).

12. Ed Jones - (1974) - DE, Cowboys

Well, all you need to know about Ed 'Too Tall' Jones is that he made sure to honor that nickname during his 15-year career in the NFL. He was a walking mismatch every time he lined up and a guy who wouldn't find much trouble getting past blockers.

Jones spent his entire career with the Dallas Cowboys, swatting passes and wreaking havoc in the offense like no other. He was a Super Bowl champion, first-team All-Pro, two-time second-team All-Pro, and three-time Pro Bowler next to Cowboys legend Randy White.

11. Matthew Stafford (2009) - QB, Lions

It took him a while, but Matthew Stafford finally got the praise and recognition he deserved. He was often stuck in a mediocre Detroit Lions team, and not even Calvin Johnson was enough to help him achieve playoff success before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams.

Stafford's arm strength and accuracy helped the Rams win the Super Bowl for the first time in years, capping his case as a future Hall of Famer. He's a one-time Pro Bowler and owns the records for most fourth-quarter comebacks in a season (8) and for being the first player to complete 60% or more passes in every game in a season.

10. Orlando Pace (1997) - OT, Rams

The Los Angeles Rams' Greatest Show on Turf would've never existed if Orlando Pace wasn't there to protect the quarterback. He was a blocking master and a guy who wasn't going to be moved or fazed by the pressure, anchoring one of the most spectacular offenses this game has ever seen.

Pace was a Super Bowl champion, three-time first-team All-Pro, two-time second-team All-Pro, and seven-time Pro Bowler. He's highly regarded as one of the greatest blockers of all time, also being named the starting OT in Sports Illustrated's NCAA Football All-Century Team.

9. Lee Roy Selmon (1976) - DL, Buccaneers

It didn't take long before Lee Roy Selmon established himself as the best player in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he has a strong case for being their greatest player in franchise history. He was an unstoppable headhunter before injuries forced him to retire early.

Selmon made a name for himself with the Oklahoma Sooners before becoming a perennial Pro Bowler in the NFL, making it six years in a row. He was named Defensive Player of the Year in 1979, making it to five All-Pro teams as well. Selmon retired with 742 tackles, 78.5 sacks, and 28.5 forced fumbles in just nine seasons.

8. Ron Yary (1968) - OT, Vikings

It's hard to envision an offensive tackle so talented to be worthy of the first-overall pick, let alone the eighth spot in this list. So, just imagine how dominant and impactful Ron Yary was from the very first day he set foot on a gridiron.

Yary was a mainstay in a Vikings team that made it to four Super Bowls. He spent 14 years with the organization before retiring with the Rams. Throughout his career, he won one championship and made it to seven Pro Bowls and eight All-Pro teams.

7. Earl Campbell (1978) - RB, Oilers

Earl Campbell is considered by most as the greatest power running back in the history of the NFL, and rightfully so. He was a physical specimen and an athletic standout who always played with a chip on his shoulder.

Campbell was a dominant force of nature, a guy who could be as elusive as he could be simply ruthless. He won one MVP, was a three-time Offensive Player of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year, led the league in rushing three times, two times in rushing touchdowns, and made it to five Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams.

6. Troy Aikman (1989) - QB, Cowboys

Troy Aikman was the first pick of the Jerry Jones era, and he sure made the most of that opportunity. He was a bit of a late bloomer, and some might argue that he was never the best quarterback in the league. However, he was a bonafide playoff performer and winner.

Throughout his career, Aikman won three Super Bowls, was Super Bowl MVP, made it to six Pro Bowls, and was the league's completion percentage leader in 1993. He was an incredible leader and perhaps the most accurate intermediate thrower in the history of the game.

5. OJ Simpson (1969) - RB, Bills

As controversial as he might be as a person, OJ Simpson should still get a top-five spot in this list as a player. He's one of the greatest, most dominant running backs this game has ever seen, and it's not even close.

He holds the record for the highest rushing yards per game average in a single season (1431.1 in 1973), and was the fastest player to reach 1,000 and 2,000 yards in a single season. He won one MVP, was named Offensive Player of the Year, led the league in rushing yards four times, two times in rushing touchdowns, was the scoring leader in 1975, and made it to five Pro Bowls and 5 All-Pro teams.

4. Terry Bradshaw (1970) - QB, Steelers

Long before Tom Brady, there was another gunslinger going by TB. Terry Bradshaw was the offensive backbone of the Pittsburgh Steelers, helping them become the most dominant team in the league during the better part of his 14 season career.

Bradshaw led the Steelers to four Super Bowl wins in six years. He won 2 Super Bowl MVPs, one MVP, and made one first-team All-Pro, 3 Pro Bowls, and led the league in passing touchdowns twice. His numbers weren't impressive, but he rose to the occasion in the playoffs every single year.

3. Bruce Smith (1985) - DE, Bills

Bruce Smith was the definition of toughness and durability. Not many players stay in the league for 19 seasons, let alone Defensive Ends. He's considered the ultimate headhunter after retiring with an NFL record 200 career sacks.

Smith spent 15 years with the Bills organization, helping them reach four Super Bowls in a row. And even though he never won a ring, he was a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, 10-time All-Pro, and 11-time Pro Bowler, and led the league in forced fumbles twice. He also holds the record for most seasons with 1+ sacks (19) and most seasons with 10+ sacks (13).

2. John Elway (1983) - QB, Colts

The Denver Broncos would have more rings if John Elway was as good at evaluating QBs as he was at playing the position. He was an instant difference-maker in the league after an incredible stint at Stanford, forcing his way out of the Baltimore Colts, who took him first overall.

Elway sits fourth all-time in wins (148), which was a record by the time he retired. He won one MVP, two Super Bowls, one Super Bowl MVP and was named to three All-Pros and 9 Pro Bowls. He's one of just two players to rush for a score in four different Super Bowls.

1. Peyton Manning (1998) - QB, Colts

Well, there's not much we could say about first-ballot Hall of Famer Peyton Manning that hadn't been said before. He's perhaps the most talented pure quarterback of all time and a standard-setter for those who came after him.

Manning dominated in the regular season like no other, winning five MVPs and being named Offensive Player of the Year twice. He's also a 2-time Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl MVP, Comeback Player of the Year, got 10 All-Pro and 14 Pro Bowl selections and led the league in passer rating three times, three times in passing yards, four times in passing touchdowns, and twice in completion percentage.