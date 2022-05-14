The connection between quarterbacks and offensive line players is key and the upcoming season will be one of the few where a WR could win a game on his own if he has good communication with the QB.

The upcoming 2022 National Football League is highly anticipated as the new generation of quarterbacks and wide receivers is one of the best in history. Last season was marked by spectacular plays that are likely to be repeated this year.

The offensive line is key, without a good offensive line no NFL team wins games, that is the line that scores (most) points. Therefore having a good quarterback with a couple of top notch wide receivers is key to making the offensive line work.

The best wide receiver of the 2021 NFL season was Davante Adams (Las Vegas Raiders), another outstanding WR who connected perfectly with his quarterback was Cooper Kupp (Rams, Super Bowl winner) along with Stafford (QB).

Top 5 quarterback and wide receiver duo for the 2022 season

1. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase: Both players were basically the key for the Bengals to reach the Super Bowl, it is highly likely that they will be the best duo during the upcoming 2022 season.

2. Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown: Goff's first season with the Lions was a flop, but Goff is projected to find his perfect WR with Amon-Ra (912 yards and 5 Td in 2021).

3. Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp: The defending champions must prove that they are still the perfect duo for the upcoming season. Much is expected of Stafford in what will be his first season as champion.

4. Russell Wilson and Courtland Sutton: This is the perfect opportunity for a Super Bowl winner like Wilson to recover his style since Sutton is considered a top wide receiver in the NFL and together they could achieve big things.

5. Derek Carr and Davante Adams: The last spot on the list is for the duo that is supposed to be the most lethal of the 2022 NFL season, they have known each other since school and during those college years they were good as a duo.