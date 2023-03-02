Brian Flores is not taking his finger off the line with his discrimination case. Now, the former Miami Dolphins coach will see three NFL teams in court because of it.

The NFL is under the spotlight right now. Brian Flores, former Miami Dolphins coach, is taking three teams to court after he claimed he was discriminated by them last year.

A federal judge in charge of these claims has rejected the option of arbitration, which was proposed by the NFL (presumably by Commissioner Roger Goodell). Now, the league and representatives of the Denver Broncos, New York Giants and Houston Texans will have to go to court to defend themselves against those claims.

A year ago, Flores sued the NFL and those three teams mentioned, saying the league was "rife with racism." According to the coach, there's a lot of discrimination in the hiring and promotion of Black coaches.

Judge Valerie Caproni, who's in charge of this case, said it was "difficult to understand how there was only one Black head coach at the time Flores filed his lawsuit in a league of 32 teams with Black players making up about 70% of the rosters."

Those three teams are not the only ones in problems. Flores filed a lawsuit against the Miami Dolphins for asking him to "tank" during his first season and then unfairly firing him. According to the coach, Stephen Ross, the team's owner, offered him $100,000 for every loss.

"Although the clear majority of professional football players are Black, only a tiny percentage of coaches are Black," Judge Caproni wrote.