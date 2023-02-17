The last couple of days have been all about the Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs. There were some fun images from the victory parade, with Patrick Mahomes taking center stage. Check out what Tom Brady said about the NFL MVP.

The celebration started in Kansas City once Jalen Hurts’ last pass touched the ground. From then on, the Chiefs have been celebrating the Super Bowl victory over the Eagles. In the parade Patrick Mahomes had a curious decision that Tom Brady couldn’t avoid to analyze.

The Chiefs were part of a great game in Arizona that had them winning 38-35 with a last-second field goal. There were a lot of things that needed to happen for them to defeat Philadelphia, which ended up happening in large part thanks to Mahomes’ performance.

This title was their second in just four seasons. During that span they also went to another Super Bowl, but they lost against the Brady-led Buccaneers. In that celebration there was a situation that will remain in time for what the greatest did while in it.

Tom Brady has funny remark on Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowl parade

The now retired quarterback was part of a viral video when Tampa Bay beat Kansas City to become champions. Brady decided to throw the Vince Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another in what was probably the riskiest throw of his career. His status in those celebrations where also part of the chatter since then, so he had to jump in.

Mahomes also went viral for presumably giving away the trophy to a fan. In the end, it was reported that was just a replica brought to the parade by a fan, although Brady’s impression on Mahomes was still worth noting. "Looks like appropriate parade behavior to me”, posted the GOAT on his Twitter account along with a handshake emoji to complete his thought.