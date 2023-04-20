After many concussions for Tua Tagovailoa in the 2022 season, the quarterback of the Miami Dolphins talked about a possible retirement from the NFL.

The Miami Dolphins had a 2022 season which was a roller-coaster. They clinched a playoff berth in the AFC with a last minute 11-6 win against the New York Jets in Week 18. Then, in the Wild Card round, Mike McDaniel and his team almost eliminated the Bills at Buffalo playing with their third string quarterback, Skylar Thompson.

However, if the Dolphins want to make a Super Bowl run in the next few years, almost everything depends on Tua Tagovailoa and his long-term health. Now, owner Stephen Ross has put a star caliber roster around him with names such as Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Xavien Howard and Jalen Ramsey.

After multiple concussions, Tua Tagovailoa's future in the NFL seemed uncertain. However, the quarterback finally spoke about it. Read here to check out if he will opt for retirement with the Miami Dolphins considering that extra pressure.

Tua Tagovailoa shares heartfelt confession about NFL retirement

After a very complicated 2022 season, which included two concussions, Tua Tagovailoa admitted that retirement crossed his mind with so much at stake. "Yeah, I think I considered it for a time."

However, the quarterback explained the reasons why he is back to play in his fourth season. "Having sat down with my family, having sat down with my wife and having those kind of conversations, but, really, it would be hard for me to walk away from this game with how old I am, with my son."

Accordin to Tua's words, his son was an inspiration to stay with the Miami Dolphins. "I always dreamed of playing as long as I could to where my son knew exactly what he was watching his dad do. It's my health, it's my body and I feel like this is what's best for me and my family. I love the game of football. If I didn't, I would've quit a long time ago."