Remember when Matt Ryan blew a 28-3 lead against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI? Well, he did it again. Now, the Indianapolis Colts were winning by a 33-0 score against the Minnesota Vikings, who got the largest comeback in NFL history to defeat the AFC South team. Here are the funniest memes and reactions to this Week 15 game.

The 2022 NFL regular season is ending. Now, in Week 15, the Colts had a very difficult visit to make to Minnesota to face the Vikings. The NFC North team was expected to have an easy game, but Indianapolis surprised everybody with a 33-0 lead at halftime.

Unfortunately, they couldn't keep up the pace and Minnesota came back in overtime to win the game with a 36-33 final score. Of course fans started mocking the AFC team as this is the largest comeback ever in a regular season game in NFL history.

Colts lose a 33-point lead againts the Vikings: Funniest memes and reactions